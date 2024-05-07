Weapons that Italy hands over to Ukraine can be used only within its borders - Foreign Minister Tajani

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said that the weapons his country is sending to Kyiv to fight off Russian aggression are intended for use only within Ukraine.

This was reported by Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

Tajani said that Italy does not supply Ukraine with weapons that can be used out of its borders.

"All military equipment we send is intended for use only on the territory of Ukraine. We are not transferring any equipment that can be used outside the territoryof Ukraine," the Italian politician said in a statement.

The Italian foreign minister also commented on the recent statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out sending NATO troops to Ukraine if the Russians break through the front line. Tajani noted that Italy is against sending NATO troops to Ukraine.

"NATO's decisions are made by NATO, and we are part of NATO. We are not at war with Russia and we are against sending troops to fight against the Russians," the Italian official said.

Earlier, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by the UK to strike targets in Russia.