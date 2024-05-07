Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of drones, electronic warfare equipment and walkie talkies for defenders of Chasiv Yar and Kharkiv region

Volunteer Natalia Yusupova asks for help in purchasing drones, electronic warfare equipment and walkie-talkies for the military at the front.

This was reported on Facebook by volunteer Nataliia Yusupova, Censor.NET reports.

"Guys, I can't close the account for the drones, we need to pay on Friday, they are waiting for us at the front!

Two Mavic 3 drones for -146 thousand UAH are urgently needed for a special unit at Chasiv Yar.

Drones, walkie talkies and electronic warfare devices are also urgently needed in the Kharkiv direction. The soldiers are asking for help!!!" the volunteer wrote.

Yusupova also reported on the spending of previously raised funds:

"I paid for three EWs - UAH 360 thousand, external fixation devices for seriously injured - UAH 125 thousand, Motorola walkie-talkie and medicines - UAH 102,350 thousand, a generator - UAH 27900, a remote control for drones - UAH 9105.

Details for help:

Paypal - [email protected]

Privat - 5168752017223390

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142

Links to the jar

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Jar Card number

5375 4112 0025 4253

