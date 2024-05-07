Ukraine did not offer Moldova to resolve Transnistria issue - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that Ukraine has never made an official proposal to resolve the Transnistrian issue, and there have been no unofficial proposals either.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Regarding media reports that Ukraine allegedly offered Moldova to resolve the issue of Transnistria, Sandu assured that there had never been any official statements on this.

"What we have read, what some people have said in the media, but officially, with all the responsibility I am telling you, there has never been such a proposal officially," she said.

She clarified that Moldova has not received any unofficial proposals either, and added that Chisinau wants to resolve the Transnistrian conflict peacefully.

The president emphasized that if Moldova is hypothetically offered to expel Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria, the country will refuse to use military means to resolve the issue.

As a reminder, back in 2023, Russian media reported that the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Ukraine was preparing an armed provocation against Transnistria with the participation of the Armed Forces and the Azov Regiment. In turn, the Moldovan authorities then denied this statement by the Russian Defense Ministry.

