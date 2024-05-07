Cabinet of Ministers supports draft presidential decree on creation of separate type of troops in Armed Forces - Unmanned Systems Forces - Umerov

Today, on May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported a draft presidential decree developed by the Ministry of Defense jointly with the General Staff on the creation of a separate branch of the Armed Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces.

This was announced by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

"Unmanned systems forces are a modern and necessary solution for the effective use of our combat potential and technological superiority over the enemy at all levels - strategic, operational and tactical - with the help of unmanned systems in the air, on land and at sea," Umerov said.

To implement this initiative, the Ministry of Defense will prepare and submit a relevant draft law to the Government.

As a reminder, on February 4, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree to create the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Hero of Ukraine Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi is responsible for the Unmanned Systems Forces in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: NATO on Russia’s nuclear threats: Alliance remains vigilant, such rhetoric is dangerous