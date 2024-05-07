AFU General Staff: 74 combat engagements recorded over last day, most enemy attacks were in Avdiivka, Kupiansk and Bakhmut directions

Day 804 of the Russian Federation’s large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine continues. During the day, 64 combat engagements were recorded.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 40 air strikes, fired 72 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The Situation in the North

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. More than 10 settlements, including Bilopillia, Khotyn, and Zapsillia in Sumy region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks by the enemy.

Situation in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 2 attacks near Nevske in the Luhansk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 10 attacks near Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also launched an air strike near Druzhba in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. The enemy also launched an air strike northwest of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times. Also, the enemy launched an air strike near Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

The situation in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Robotyne and northwest of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia region. He carried out an air strike near Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Malynivka, Chervone, Robotyne, Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. The enemy also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Chervonyi Mayak, Ivanivka and Dniprovske in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Lvove, Inzhenerne, Antonivka in the Kherson region.

Strikes on the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck a 2S4 Tulip self-propelled mortar, a command center and 5 areas of enemy personnel concentration.

