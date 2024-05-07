Kostin: Half of DPRK missiles used by Russia to attack Ukraine exploded mid-air

Half of the North Korean missiles used by Russia to strike Ukraine exploded during flight.

This was stated by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin in a commentary to Reuters, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the prosecutor's office had examined the wreckage of 21 out of about 50 North Korean ballistic missiles launched by Russia between late December and late February.

"About half of the North Korean missiles lost their programmed trajectories and exploded mid-air, in such cases, no debris was found," the Prosecutor General explained.

According to Kostin, the last launch of a North Korean KN-23 missile took place on February 27. In total, the prosecutor's office recorded 50 launches. This figure coincides with intelligence reports that North Korea has transferred 50 ballistic missiles to Russia.

Read more: UN confirms that Russia hit Kharkiv with missile from DPRK, violating sanctions

It is noted that among the 21 cases when it was possible to collect the wreckage, three missiles hit Kyiv and the surrounding areas. The remaining strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad regions.

Since December 30, 2023, North Korean missile strikes have killed 24 people and injured 115.

Kostin said that these missiles were launched from Belgorod, Voronezh, and Kursk regions.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian authorities are still investigating whether Pyongyang sent instructors to observe the launch of ballistic missiles.

Read more: Russia blocks sanctions against DPRK in UN Security Council in exchange for weapons for war in Ukraine - US State Department

Missile attacks on Ukraine from the DPRK

As reported by Censor.NET, the Russian invaders used Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) ballistic missiles from the DPRK during the shelling of Ukraine.

As of February 22, 2024, Russian troops have fired more than 20 North Korean munitions at Ukraine. At least 24 civilians were killed and more than a hundred civilians were seriously injured as a result of enemy hits. One of the first facts of the aggressor's use of DPRK ballistics was recorded on December 30, 2023, during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia.