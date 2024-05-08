Ukrainian Armed Forces repel 27 enemy attacks in Avdiivka sector yesterday, total number of combat engagements in the frontline is 84 - General Staff

Over the last day, 64 combat engagements were recorded, including 27 and 16 in the Avdiivka and Kupyansk sectors respectively.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 97 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, launching a massive missile attack. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks resulted in civilian casualties. A number of multi-storey buildings and other civilian and energy infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged. Detailed information is being updated.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Dvorichanske and Synkivka in Kharkiv region; Novyi, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Prohres, Vodiane, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region; Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Maiak, Ivanivka, Dniprovske in Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border. Defence forces prevented the penetration of an enemy subversive reconnaissance group near the town of Palna in Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Pishchane, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled three attacks near Nevske in Luhansk region and Terny in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 17 attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novyi and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by air power, tried to break through the defences of our troops 11 times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 6 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Robotyne and north-west of Verbove in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and missile troops struck a 2S4 "Tyulpan" self-propelled mortar, a command post, 1 fuel and lubricant depot and 5 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

