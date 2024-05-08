Russian troops attacked 3 TPP of DTEK, equipment was damaged

On the night of May 8, 2024, during a massive missile attack on Ukraine, Russian troops attacked 3 DTEK thermal power plants.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of DTEK.

Last night at DTEK was called extremely difficult for the Ukrainian energy industry.

"The enemy fired at three of our TPPs. The equipment was seriously damaged. Energy workers are currently working on eliminating the consequences of the attack," the message says.

It is also noted that this is already the fifth massive shelling of the company's energy facilities in the last one and a half months. It is recalled that the last time Russian troops attacked DTEK thermal power plants during massive attacks on March 22 and 29, April 11 and 27.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, DTEK thermal power plants have been fired upon about 180 times. During this period, 51 workers were injured by shelling at the stations, and three energy workers were killed," DTEK added.

Massive Russian attack on Ukraine on May 8, 2024

As Censor.NET informed, in the period from 23:10 to 23:20 on May 7, three Tu-95ms were recorded taking off from the Russian airfield "Olenya". On the morning of May 8, Russian troops launched another massive rocket attack. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Galushchenko, reported that electricity generation and transmission facilities in the Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of May 8. All air targets in the area of the capital were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense. In the Kyiv region, a civil infrastructure object caught fire as a result of a rocket attack.