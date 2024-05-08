Russian Federation strikes in Lviv region: facilities in Chervonohrad and Stryi districts are attacked

On 8 May 2024, Russian troops attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Consequences of missile strikes on Lviv region on 8 May 2024

According to him, at around 5 am, the occupiers hit a power generation facility in Chervonohrad district with cruise missiles. There are two fire hotspots. Firefighters are currently working at the scene. Special equipment has been deployed. There is no threat to people living nearby.

According to the RMA, a critical energy infrastructure facility in Stryi district was also damaged by a Russian missile.

"During the repeated air alert, which was announced in our region at 06:27 a.m., the occupier attacked Lviv region with "kinzhals". Critical and residential infrastructure was not damaged. As of this hour, there have been no casualties in our region. All life support systems in the Lviv region are operating normally," Kozytskyi said.

Read more: Massive attack of Russian Federation on Ukraine: 350 rescuers and 100 units of special equipment are working to eliminate consequences. VIDEO&PHOTOS

He also adds that the information can be updated.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

As Censor.NET reported, between 23:10 and 23:20 on 7 May, three Tu-95MS were spotted taking off from the Russian airfield "Olenya". On the morning of 8 May, Russian troops carried out another massive missile attack. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that power generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions were attacked.

It was also reported that the Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 8 May. The air defence forces and means destroyed all air targets in the capital. A civilian infrastructure facility in Kyiv region caught fire as a result of the missile attack.

In addition, as noted, Russian troops attacked 3 DTEK thermal power plants, severely damaging equipment.