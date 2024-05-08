Air Force: Occupiers used almost all types of weapons available to them during night attack on Ukraine

Today, on May 8, at night, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine using almost every type of weapon they have, including drones, cruise missiles, and air defense missiles.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ilia Yevlash, during a telethon.

Thus, Yevlash said that the occupiers carried out a combined attack last night, using almost all types of weapons available to them.

‘The enemy used almost all types of weapons they have. These include cruise and guided missiles, aerial ballistic missiles and UAVs... In addition, 21 Shahed-type strike drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions to make the task of repelling the air attack as difficult as possible,’ he stressed.

Yevlash noted that after the attacks, the enemy gathers information, including intelligence, from open sources on which objects were hit.

‘Of course, we must be prepared for the fact that the enemy may continue such attacks... We must be ready to repel all possible variants of an air attack,’ Yevlash said.

Earlier today, the Air Force reported that the occupiers had used 76 air attack weapons during the attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

Russia's massive attack on Ukraine on 8 May 2024

On the morning of 8 May, the occupiers launched a massive attack on Ukraine. As it has become known, the attack targeted electricity generation and transmission facilities in Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia regions.

In addition, on the morning of 8 May, Russians fired missiles at Kyiv. Air defence forces and equipment destroyed all air targets in the capital. A civilian infrastructure facility caught fire in Kyiv region as a result of a missile attack.

Russian troops also attacked 3 DTEK thermal power plants, severely damaging equipment. It also became known that the enemy attacked two critical energy infrastructure facilities in the Lviv region.