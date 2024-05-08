Ukraine overtakes Russia in production of kamikaze drones in 2024, - Ukroboronprom CEO Smetanin

Director General of Ukroboronprom Herman Smetanin assures that this year Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of kamikaze drones. In particular, he is talking about analogs of the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 and other attack drones.

Herman Smetanin said this in an interview with ArmyInform, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that Ukroboronprom has signed a number of contracts with private manufacturers for the licensed production of drones. However, due to the fact that private companies cannot provide the required number of drones, Ukroboronprom enterprises are also involved in the production of drones. According to Smetanin, this has already brought results.

‘In 2024, Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of the number of production of kamikaze drones similar to Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as in the production of other attack drones,’ the Ukroboronprom CEO said.

Smetanin also confirmed the words of Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksander Kamyshin, who had earlier stated that ‘everything that explodes in Russia is ours’.

The official added that many private development companies and scientists are involved in the development of new types of weapons.

‘There are more innovative developments, and there are those that meet the needs of tomorrow. We urgently need to increase production, so we are entering into cooperation with these manufacturers, and in this way we ensure the supply of the necessary weapons to the Armed Forces,’ said the UOP CEO.

Earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Latvia would increase the production of drones together with Ukraine.