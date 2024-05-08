Chasiv Yar is almost completely destroyed, 679 people remain in town and refuse to evacuate

More than 670 people still remain in the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, refusing to evacuate.

This was stated by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"679 people still remain in Chasiv Yar and refuse to evacuate. Every day it becomes more and more difficult to bring humanitarian aid to the city, as the enemy is shooting at all the roads," he said.

According to Filashkin, Chasiv Yar is almost completely destroyed.

Situation in Chasiv Yar

Earlier it was reported that up to 25 thousand Russian invaders were concentrated in the Chasiv Yar area in the Donetsk region.

In an interview, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the occupiers want to capture Chasiv Yar by May 9.