Klytschko: Zaluzhnyi and Kostenko are awarded title of honorary citizens of Kyiv

At today’s meeting, the Kyiv City Council voted to award the title of Honorary Citizen of Kyiv to former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi and poetess Lina Kostenko.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, by a decision of the Kyiv City Council, the capital has expressed its respect and honor and awarded the title of ‘Honorary Citizen of Kyiv’ to two people who are real moral authorities for Kyiv residents and all Ukrainians - Lina Kostenko and Valerii Zaluzhnyi," Klytschko said.

The mayor noted that for many years Lina Vasylivna Kostenko has been personifying the indomitable and free and talented soul of Ukrainians, the spirit of freedom and courage.

Valerii Fedorovych Zaluzhnyi was awarded for his personal merits during the defense of the capital and in the protection of state sovereignty and freedom of Ukraine, Klytschko emphasized.

"I was very pleased to present the awards to Lina Kostenko and Valerii Zaluzhnyi at Lina Vasylivna's home," said Klytschko.