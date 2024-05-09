Gilat satellite communication systems, produced in Ukraine, are sold to Russian Federation and end up with occupiers at front - mass media. VIDEO

The Gilat SkyEdge satellite Internet communications systems, which are manufactured for the Israeli corporation Gilat Satellite Networks by the Uzhhorod plant of the American outsourcing company Jabil Circuit, are being imported into Russia in large quantities and may help the Russian military occupy the territory of Ukraine.

This is stated in an investigation by Slidstvo.info, Censor.NET reports.

The journalists obtained customs data for 2023, according to which about 22,000 systems assembled in Ukraine were imported into Russia for about $5 million. This is 6 times more than in 2022 when equipment of Ukrainian origin by the Gilat brand worth $840,000 was imported into Russia. During the full-scale Russian invasion, the media regularly reports on the transfer of such Gilat systems to the frontline.

SYSTEMS OF THE ISRAELI COMPANY "GILAT" ON "SMO"

Gilat satellite communication systems are sold en masse by dealers across Russia, and the notes to the advert often state that they are "suitable for the needs of the 'SMO'". This is one of the reasons why Gilat's "dishes" can be seen in the reports of various "assistants" of the Russian invaders' army.

Since the early 2000s, Gilat Satellite Networks has been helping Russians build satellite communications networks for both private and public sector needs. Gilat is also a partner of the largest satellite communications operators, including Rostelecom subsidiary RTKOMM and Gazprom subsidiary Gazprom Space Systems. One of the company's activities is the development of military communications technologies. The company also supplies them to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Gilat did not close its business in Russia and continues to import equipment through its subsidiary Gilat Satellite Networks (Eurasia) LLC. In 2023, it imported about 22,000 SkyEdge II-C Gemini-I and Capricorn Pro satellite communications kits worth about $5 million. According to customs declarations, the systems were shipped from Israel and Turkey. However, in these cases, the country of origin of the goods was Ukraine. Gilat Satellite Networks (Eurasia) also imported similar satellite routers made in the Philippines (16,000 sets worth $1.3 million).

Despite the fact that satellite communications systems can be used for both peaceful and military purposes, fixed and mobile satellite systems are not included in the list of dual-use goods, and there is no ban on the import of such systems into Russia in the sanctions lists. Despite continuing to operate in Russia, Gilat Satellite Networks is not on the list of war sponsors. By supplying its products to the Russians at the front, the company not only continues to do well in the market but also receives contracts from the Pentagon.

WHO PRODUCES SATELLITE SYSTEMS IN UKRAINE?

Gilat does not have its own subsidiary in Ukraine, but products under its brand are manufactured at the Jabil Circuit Ukraine Limited plant in Uzhhorod. This is a subsidiary of the American Jabil Circuit, which, in addition to Gilat, also produces appliances and electronics under the Nespresso, Nokia, Cardo, Velux, Unify, Ceragon, Tele Tec, Visteon brands, as well as under its own trademarks.

According to customs data, a significant portion of Jabil's subsidiary's goods are exported to Hungary. Unlike Gilat, Jabil has withdrawn from Russia and closed its production facilities there. However, according to Russian customs data, Gilat's "Ukrainian" systems are manufactured by Jabil.