Air defence system destroys 17 out of 20 "shaheds" - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
The invaders attacked Ukraine on the night of 9 May with 20 "shaheds" launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.
"As a result of combat operations, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs in Odesa region," the statement said.
