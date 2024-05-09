Enemy increases number of attacks in Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors, 146 combat engagements were registered in frontline over last day - General Staff

There were 146 combat engagements over the last day. Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 45 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka sector and 26 in the Bakhmut sector.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated про це йдеться у in the morning report of the General Staff of AFU.

The enemy launched 60 missile and 90 air strikes, fired 107 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine once again, using 20 Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed 17 attack UAVs.

Over the past day, Shalyhyne and Yunakivka in Sumy region; Bilyi Kolodiaz, Staryi Saltiv and Lukiantsi in Kharkiv region were hit by air strikes; Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Moskovske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netailove, Urozhaine, Kostiantynivka and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region; Veselianka, Orikhiv, Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Beryslav, Kizomys in Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East and South

In the Kupyansk sector, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Novoliubivka, Tverdokhlibove and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Vyimka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 45 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defences of our troops 11 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops 4 times.

Strikes on the enemy

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and missile units struck 3 air defence facilities, 2 artillery facilities, 10 areas of personnel concentration and 1 other important enemy object.