Number of combat engagements in frontline increased, most of them took place in area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day - 8 May 2024 - the number of combat engagements on the frontline in Ukraine has significantly increased. Most of them took place in the area of responsibility of OSGT "Khortytsia".

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for OSGT "Khortytsia", said this on the air of the nationwide telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The number of combat engagements along the entire frontline increased significantly over the last day - there were 146 of them. Yesterday (on 7 May - Ed.) there were only 84 of them. The majority of these 146 combat engagements were recorded in the area of responsibility of OSGT 'Khortytsia'," said Voloshyn.

Commenting on the enemy's intensification since the beginning of the month, he noted that Avdiivka, Bakhmut and Novopavlivka sectors remain the hottest areas in the eastern front this month and last month.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces have some successes in Lyman direction in area of Serebrianskyi forestry - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In addition, according to the spokesperson, changing weather conditions - drying up of the soil, longer daylight hours - as well as the political objective of the Russian leadership to use the window of opportunity before Ukraine receives Western military aid, have led to intensified fighting along the entire defence line.