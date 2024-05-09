Zelenskyy reappoints Hereha as commander of Support Forces of AFU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Dmytro Hereha to the post of Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after his dismissal on March 4.

The corresponding decree No. 315/2024 of May 9 was published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

"To appoint HEREHA Dmytro Mykhailovych as the Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree reads.

As reported, on March 4, 2024, the President dismissed Hereha from the post of Commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Oleksandr Yakovets in his place.

On April 26, Zelenskyy dismissed Yakovets from the post of commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces.