2030 is realistic date for Ukraine’s accession to EU - EU Ambassador Mathernova

EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernova believes that Ukraine could join the EU in 2030.

She said this in an interview with Channel 24, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, predicting exactly when Ukraine will become an EU member is like looking into a crystal ball for predictions.

"Given my own observations, my life in Kyiv, my interaction with the Ukrainian authorities, business and media, and given the enlargement process in the past, which I know very well, I believe that 2030 is a very realistic date," the diplomat explained.

According to Mathernova, the war has a big impact, as does the progress on reforms.

"But I think that in this absolutely unpredictable geopolitical environment we live in today, this date is quite normal," the EU ambassador added.

Earlier, European Council President Charles Michel said that negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU could begin before the end of June.

