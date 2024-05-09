Other nations also deserve to be in EU. This applies to Georgia and Belarus - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that EU enlargement should not only involve Ukraine.

The head of state said this at a joint press conference with President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is waiting for the EU to start accession negotiations. At the same time, he noted that the enlargement should also include other European states.

"We have fulfilled all the conditions for the negotiation framework to be approved in June and for the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU to really begin. It is equally important that European unity really works for other nations that deserve to be in the European Union, so that they also realize their candidate status," Zelenskyy said.

Who Zelenskyy sees as part of the future EU.

"Europe is both the Balkans and Moldova, and there will definitely be a Europe Day for Georgia and a Europe Day for Belarus," he explained.

