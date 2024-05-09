Zelenskyy: As soon as volumes of aid promised by US arrive, we will stop initiative of Russian troops in East

Ukraine is currently awaiting the supply of the promised aid from the United States, as soon as it arrives in the amount promised, our soldiers will be able to stop the enemy’s advance in the east of the country.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with the head of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Yes, there are supplies, but not the volumes that were voted (by the US Congress - Ed.). As soon as they arrive, we will stop their initiative in the East," he said.

The Head of State also noted that the aggressor country, taking advantage of the lack of weapons in Ukraine, had increased its troops in the north and east.

However, according to the Ukrainian side, the enemy "is not doing as well as they thought".

Speaking about the US military aid that Congress voted for, Zelenskyy noted that it would take weeks and months for the promised weapons to arrive in Ukraine.

Read more: Other nations also deserve to be in EU. This applies to Georgia and Belarus - Zelenskyy

At the same time, the President emphasized that Ukrainian weapons, the production of which has increased, help the Ukrainian Defense Forces to hold on. In particular, it is an increase in the production of domestic artillery, artillery shells and drones, as well as Stugna and Corsair ATGMs, he said.

Zelenskyy also noted that military rotations are already underway, but instead of "brigades that are being withdrawn, full-strength brigades should replace."

Read more: Zelenskyy appoints Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine’s ambassador to UK - decree