Lithuania will launch missiles from HIMARS for first time. This is important factor for deterring Russia - Defense Minister Kasciunas

Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas called the country’s army’s HIMARS missile firing exercise in the Baltic Sea an important deterrent factor for Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to LRT.

Lithuanian exercises in the Baltic Sea

"I think this is a factor that also shows some positive changes in the understanding that inaction is not de-escalation. Quite the opposite - the East can understand it as an opportunity to act," Kasciunas said.

The head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry noted that several HIMARS missiles will be fired from the Kairiai training area for 10 kilometers out to sea.

The minister noted that this is an important deterrent that demonstrates the combat power of Lithuania and NATO.

According to him, this will be the first time Lithuania will fire this multiple launch rocket system into the Baltic Sea.

"This decision to use HIMARS systems, I would say, was made relatively recently. We can say that this is an additional factor to the previously planned exercise scenario. This is an innovation that sends a clear signal," emphasized Kasciunas.

HIMARS systems in Lithuania

The publication notes that Lithuania signed an agreement with the United States to purchase eight HIMARS systems worth $495 million at the end of 2021.

According to the country's Ministry of Defense, this purchase also includes ammunition, which will consist of sets of guided missiles of various types and combat characteristics, including ATACMS systems.

The army plans to integrate the HIMARS systems in coordination with allies, especially with neighboring countries Estonia, Latvia and Poland. The first deliveries of these systems are scheduled for 2025.

