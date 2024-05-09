AFU General Staff: 76 combat engagements were recorded over last day, majority of enemy attacks were in Avdiivka and Bakhmut directions

The 806th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 76 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 72 air strikes, fired 74 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Multi-storey and private houses, as well as other infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas and conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities. The enemy conducted an air strike near the village of Kostiantynivka in the Sumy region. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region and Myropillia in the Sumy region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupiansk direction, our troops repelled 7 attacks near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three attacks near Novosadove and Torske in the Donetsk region and near Serebrianskyi forestry in the Luhansk region. The enemy launched an air strike near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Druzhba and Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 6 times. The enemy launched an air strike near Bohoiavlenka in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units from the footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, during the day, the enemy made two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region. About 20 settlements, including Krynky, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Stanislav in the Kherson region, came under artillery and mortar fire.

Strikes against the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 air defense system and 17 areas of enemy personnel concentration.