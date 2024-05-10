Enemy attacked Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in 7 sectors. 95 combat engagements took place over last day - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 95 enemy attacks over the last day. Most of them were in the Avdiivka and Bakhmut sectors.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 127 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, Russian occupants attacked Ukraine once again, using 10 Shahed UAVs. Ukrainian air defence forces destroyed all the attack UAVs.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka, Sadky in Sumy region; Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory in Kharkiv region; Lyman, Verkhniokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske, Bohoyavlenka in Donetsk region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Situation in the North

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Hostilities in the East

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 13 attacks in the vicinity of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled four attacks near Novosadove and Torske in Donetsk region and Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 21 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 28 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinity of Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops seven times.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times near Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy has not abandoned its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Thus, over the past day, it unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops twice.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defence Forces and missile troops struck 1 radar station, 2 ammunition depots, 1 air defence facility and 17 areas of enemy concentration.

