While only way to peace in Ukraine lies through battlefield - President of Finland Stubb

Currently, only events on the battlefield can lead to peace between Ukraine and Russia.

The President of Finland Alexander Stubb said this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"You have to start somewhere on the path to peace. After the talks with Zelenskyy, I got the feeling that there is a sincere desire for peace," said Stubb.

He clarified that the Ukrainian president invited the leaders of several countries to the peace summit, which will take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"I hope that as many heads of state and governments as possible will take part in it and that a meeting with Russia will take place. It can also happen imperceptibly," the president added.

But, according to him, now "the only way to peace lies through the battlefield."

He also commented on the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. As the Finnish head of state noted, this process "is irreversible."

Peace Summit

As a reminder, the Global Peace Summit is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024.

Several countries from all continents were invited to participate in the first peace summit. However, as stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's participation in this event is not expected yet. Earlier, President Zelenskyy admitted that Russia would try to disrupt the summit in Switzerland.

Several countries have already confirmed their participation in the conference, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.