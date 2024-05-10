Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missile: 80 subscribers were left without electricity - Terekhov
On the night of Friday, May 10, the Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv with an S-300 missile.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov.
According to him, an 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman were injured in the attack on the private sector of Kharkiv.
Three houses were on fire, two of them were completely destroyed, one was partially destroyed. In total, 26 buildings were destroyed, more than 300 windows were broken.
In addition, 80 subscribers remained without electricity, four without gas.
Terekhov added that all relevant services and volunteers are currently working at the site.
Also remind, according to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy attacked Kharkiv with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region.
