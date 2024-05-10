Estonia and its allies should be open to idea of sending troops to Ukraine - Deputy Foreign Minister Syllaste-Elling

Ukraine’s Western allies should remain open to any proposals to support Ukrainians in the war against Russia, including sending Western troops to Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "Voice of America", this was stated by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, former permanent representative of Estonia to NATO Küllike Syllaste-Elling.

"We should be open to ideas. Instead of constantly announcing what we are not going to do to help Ukraine, we should announce what we think we should," she emphasized.

Regarding Macron's idea of a possible deployment of troops to Ukraine, Syllaste-Elling suggested that there is currently no active activity or planning in this direction.

"But for us, in any case, all the options are on the table, we are open to considering different options. It may not be about 'direct combat with the Russians', but about training or certain special tasks," said the representative of Estonia.

Macron's statements regarding sending troops to Ukraine

At the end of February, Macron said that "it cannot be ruled out" that Western troops would be sent to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words were carefully thought out.

On March 14, President Macron gave an interview to the French media in which he responded to Putin's "nuclear" threats by saying that France also has nuclear weapons.

The French leader also said that if Russia wins this war, trust in Europe will be reduced to zero. Also, in the context of the statement about sending troops to Ukraine, Macron noted that France is ready to invest resources to prevent Russia from winning.

At the beginning of May 2024, Macron said that if the Russians broke through the defenses and Ukraine asked for help, then France would think about the introduction of ground troops.

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the Kremlin is "concerned" by Emmanuel Macron's recent statements about French troops in Ukraine, as well as the words of the head of the British Foreign Office Cameron about the permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons provided by Great Britain.