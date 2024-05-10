Ground forces will create recruiting center: Unmanned systems units will be recruited as priority

It was decided to create a recruiting center for the staffing of military units and units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, Censor.NET reports.

"A decision was made to create a recruiting center for the staffing of military units and units of the Ground Forces," the message reads.

The primary task of the center is the selection and staffing of units of unmanned systems of the Ground Forces with motivated candidates with the necessary qualities for further training and obtaining a military accounting specialty in the direction of unmanned systems.

"During the selection, each candidate who meets the conditions will be able to choose the unit in which he wants to serve. Basic military training will be provided within a special training battalion, and specialized training will also be provided at a separate center and under the guidance of specialists with combat experience," explained Pavliuk.

Detailed information can be obtained by calling the hotline: 0 800 301 314

