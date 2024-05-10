This morning, enemy tried to break through defense line of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region: attack was repulsed - Ministry of Defense
On the morning of Friday, 10 May, Russian troops under the cover of armoured vehicles attempted to break through the defences of Ukrainian defenders in the Kharkiv region. The enemy attack was repelled, and the fighting continues.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence.
Attempt to break through the defense line
"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are defending our positions in the Kharkiv region. During this day, the enemy carried out air strikes in the Vovchansk sector using guided aerial bombs," the statement said.
It is noted that at night, the occupiers increased artillery fire on the front line of our defense.
"At approximately 5 am, the enemy attempted to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles," the press service said.
The Ministry of Defence stressed that as of now, the enemy's attack has been repelled, and fighting of varying intensity is ongoing.
"Reserve units have been deployed to strengthen defense in this area of the frontline. The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy's offensive," the ministry added.
What preceded it
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of the Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.
Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups tried to break through the border without success.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password