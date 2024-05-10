Situation with energy sector in Ukraine is one of most difficult - Shmyhal

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Denys Shmyhal, the situation in the energy sector in Ukraine is extremely difficult. However, he assured that networks and generating facilities are being repaired around the clock.

The Prime Minister said this in his Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the Headquarters for preparing for the next heating season is already working on a regular basis. According to him, this year the emphasis is on decentralization of the energy system.

Mr. Shmyhal also said that the Energy Efficiency Fund has launched the HrinDIM (GreenHOUSE) program. It provides that homeowner associations can receive compensation of up to UAH 1 million for the installation of solar power plants and up to UAH 2 million for the installation of heat pumps for heating.

"The NEURC has made a decision that new generating units will be connected to the power grid under a simplified procedure and without paying the connection rate," Shmyhal said in a statement.

Finally, the official added that the government expects a significant decentralization of the Ukrainian energy sector within six months.

The situation with electricity in Ukraine

In recent months, Russian troops have intensified their attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Earlier, Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, said that currently Ukraine has only restrictions on electricity supply for industrial needs, but if the situation in the power system deteriorates, it is possible to return to hourly blackouts.

By the way, the Cabinet of Ministers does not rule out the possibility of raising electricity tariffs, as resources are needed for the next heating season.