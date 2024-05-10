Hourly power outages are possible in Ukraine if situation worsens - Kudrytskyi

Ukraine is currently only limiting power for industry, but if the situation in the power system worsens, it is possible to return to hourly blackouts.

This was announced by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, during a press conference, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If the deficit in the power system increases and becomes continuous throughout the day, then another schedule is applied - the schedule of hourly blackouts. This is when Ukrenergo informs each region of the consumption limit, and regional power distribution companies distribute it to each consumer," Kudrytskyi said.

Read more: Kudrytskyi: Ukrenergo suffered losses of at least €100 million as result of recent Russian attacks

He warned that if the situation in the power system deteriorates, the schedules of power restrictions for industry may not be enough to ensure balance. However, Ukrenergo is currently only applying restrictions for industry.

Kudrytskyi also explained that the restriction for the industry at night is due to the lack of electricity imports: although consumption is falling, the available resources to cover it are also decreasing. At the same time, it is impossible to receive emergency assistance around the clock.

Read more: Russians attacked energy facilities in 6 regions. Restrictions may be introduced in evening - Ministry of Energy

In sunny weather during daytime hours, the deficit is compensated by the active operation of solar power plants.