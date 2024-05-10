Russia wants to force us to put off our forces from Donbas to Kharkiv direction - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Russians are trying to force Ukrainian troops to deploy their forces and equipment from the Donetsk direction to the Kharkiv direction, in particular through information campaigns.

This was reported to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy is making efforts, including in the information space, to provoke panic and force us to put off forces and resources to Kharkiv region from Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

According to Voloshyn, the Defense Forces are prepared for provocations and are in control of the situation.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.