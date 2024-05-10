About 11 thousand Ukrainian men have illegally crossed border with Romania since beginning of full-scale invasion - Romanian police

According to the Romanian Border Police, from the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine until May 2024, about 11,000 Ukrainian men crossed the border with Romania illegally.

This is reported by the Romanian press service Radio Liberty, citing data from the Romanian Border Police, Censor.NET reports.

According to Florin Coman, the head of the border police of Sighetu Marmatiei (one of the northern cities of Romania near the border), after illegally crossing the border, men aged 18-60 usually ask for protection from the Romanian authorities.

According to Koman, 19 Ukrainian men died while trying to cross the border. Of those, 11 drowned in the Tisa River, and the rest died in the Carpathians. The men were without proper equipment, and the winter season also played a role.

Coman also noted that in 2023, the number of people fleeing Ukraine decreased slightly, but in 2024 this trend increased again. According to a representative of the Romanian Border Police, between January and April 2024, 1218 cases of illegal border crossing from Ukraine to Romania were recorded, involving 2373 Ukrainian citizens.

Earlier, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said that since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, 28 deaths of people trying to illegally cross the border with Ukraine have been recorded in the Tisa River.