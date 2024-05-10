RF is trying to break through defense and enter rear of AFU in Serebrianskyi forest - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russia is trying to break through the defense line and improve its position in the Lyman direction, launching dozens of assaults, but without success.

This was reported to LIGA.net by Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that over the past few days, 10 to 20 Russian infantry assaults have been taking place daily.

"The occupiers' task is to cut off the Siverskyi ledge and get behind the defense forces in the Serebrianskyi forestry. The enemy is trying to break through the line of defense of Ukrainian defenders near the settlements of Terny and Nevske in order to further reach the Lyman area. However, these attempts are unsuccessful," assured the spokesman.