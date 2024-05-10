Canada allocates $55 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, - Defense Minister Blair

Canada’s Defense Minister Bill Blair announced on Friday that the country is contributing 76 million Canadian dollars (55.7 million US dollars) to a German-led initiative aimed at rapidly supplying air defense systems to Ukraine to repel Russian attacks.

"These systems (air defense - ed.) will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian air attacks that have killed thousands of Ukrainians and destroyed hospitals, power plants and residential buildings," said Boris Pistorius, a German counterpart, during a visit to Canada, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

It is noted that since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Canada has allocated more than 14 billion Canadian dollars for general support to Ukraine, including 4 billion Canadian dollars in military aid.

