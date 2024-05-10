Enemy builds up military presence in border areas in Siverskyi direction, conducts 5 attacks in Slobozhanskyi direction - AFU General Staff

The 807th day of Russia’s large-scale armed aggression against our country continues. During the day, 91 combat engagements were recorded.

Shelling of Ukraine

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 67 air strikes, fired 92 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in the north

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions remained unchanged. There are no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy is increasing its military presence in the border areas and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities. More than 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi and Prohres in Chernihiv region; Chernatske, Yastrubshchyna, and Ulanove in the Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Hatyshche in the Kharkiv region. He carried out air strikes near the settlements of Hlyboke, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Lyptsi, Slobozhanske, Sosnovyi Bir, Ukrainske in the Kharkiv region.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Makiivka in the Luhansk region, and Torske in the Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements suffered from artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevske in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation. The enemy also conducted air strikes near Druzhba and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region. Over 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions. He also conducted air strikes near the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Novohrodivka, Novopokrovske, Netailove in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske and Umanske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 3 times. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, and Heorhiivka in the Donetsk region.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bilohiria, Robotyne, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions over the last day. About 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Krynky, Tiahynka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, and Stanislav in the Kherson region.

Strikes against the enemy

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 radar station and 17 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.