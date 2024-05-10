Ukraine needs hundreds of billions to win the war - Maliuska

Ukraine’s needs in this war are great, and the country needs hundreds of billions to win this war against Russia.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice Denys Maliuska, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"If we are talking about the needs of Ukraine and the needs of the war, military and non-military, then 3 billion euros is almost nothing, we need hundreds of billions to win the war. But this is a good first step," he said.

Read more: Pentagon announces new $400 million aid package for Ukraine

According to the minister, the Ukrainian government would really like to see a full confiscation of Russian assets, and it really believes that this is legal.

"This is the only approach that will be decisive in resolving the war (with Russia - Ed.)," he added.

Read more: Canada allocates $55 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, - Defense Minister Blair

Since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the EU has blocked more than €200 billion in Russian state assets to help Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.