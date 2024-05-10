Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on situation at front: Heavy fighting along entire line

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on the situation at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's Facebook page.

"I have just heard a report from the Chief of the Army Oleksandr Syrskyi. Heavy fighting is taking place along the entire front line. Special attention is paid to the areas in Kharkiv, Pokrovske and other areas in the Donetsk region.

We discussed defense actions and strengthening our positions in the Kharkiv region. Separately, we discussed Chasiv Yar," Zelensky said.

According to the President, the Chief of Staff reported on solutions that will provide more opportunities for our soldiers.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.