Russia has neither intention nor ability to attack NATO countries - Deputy Secretary General Geoană

NATO believes that Russia currently has neither the intention nor the ability to attack any of the Alliance’s countries.

This was stated by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

According to him, Russia "has neither the intention nor the ability to militarily attack any NATO country, but a total hybrid war has been waged against us."

Read more: NATO on Putin’s nuclear threats: "Russia knows consequences of such step"

"We are seeing cyber attacks, disinformation, hybrid warfare, sabotage, acts of violence and murder... We are seeing a combination of crises, technological and societal transformations of unprecedented complexity. So I can only say one thing: thank God we are in NATO," said Mr. Geoană.