Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of the war - about 481,030 people (+1,320 per day), 7,449 tanks, 12,442 artillery systems, 14,353 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 481,030 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.05.24 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 481,030 (+1,320) people,

tanks - 7449 (+15) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14353 (+40) units,

artillery systems - 12442 (+55) units,

MLRS - 1064 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 796 (+1) units,

aircraft - 349 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9868 (+42),

cruise missiles - 2193 (+1),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16755 (+64) units,

special equipment - 2040 (+9)

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.