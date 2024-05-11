There is no large-scale offensive in north of Kharkiv region - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Having gone on the offensive on the borders of the Kharkiv region, the Russian troops aim to sow panic and prevent the transfer of Ukrainian reserves to other more "hot" areas of the front in the east of Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia", Nazar Voloshyn, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Liga.

He also said that the attempt of the occupiers to attack the border areas of the Kharkiv region is aimed at drawing the forces and reserves of the Ukrainian troops to a new direction of the front line so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine could not strengthen their own resources.

"There is every reason to believe that we are dealing with the enemy PSYOP, which intends to sow panic and prevent our command from transferring reserves to other more "hot" areas of the front in the east of Ukraine. There is no large-scale offensive in the north of Kharkiv region," Voloshyn said.

The spokesman also noted that on May 10, units of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed a group of Russian invaders (four APCs with personnel and a Ural truck) in the Kharkiv region. The group was eliminated on the approach during an assault attempt after crossing the border of Ukraine.

Earlier, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, noted that as of May 11, 2024, the advance of Russian troops was stopped at points 2-5 km from the border in the Kharkiv region.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that on the morning of May 10, the Russian invaders tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, in his turn, reported that Russian troops were fighting in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers are allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and push back the Defense Forces 10 km from the border with the Russian Federation.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions of the enemy.

The White House said that the USA does not expect serious breakthroughs from the offensive of the Russian army in the north of the Kharkiv region.

According to the information of the Khortytsia Security Service, as of the morning of May 11, fighting continues in the Kharkiv region for the border settlements located in the "gray zone" - Strilecha, Pylna, and Borysivka