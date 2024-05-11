Macron does not rule out French intervention in war in Ukraine if Russians go too far: ’Being state of peace does not mean being weak’

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France is not going to fight in Ukraine because it is a ’state of peace’. But this does not mean that France is weak and will let Russia win.

Macron spoke about the situation in Ukraine and his country's diplomatic and military role in Europe in a new format of answering questions from social media users - on Saturday, the video was posted on his page on the social network X, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘No, we are not going to fight, I want to assure you. For seven years now, I have been doing everything in France to ensure that we have peace, but being a state of peace does not mean being weak,’ he replied to a user who asked him if France was going to fight in Ukraine.

According to Macron, ‘France is not a state of war, it is a state of peace, but yes, if we want peace, we must defend it.’ ‘We must sometimes act as a deterrent to our adversary, telling him that if you go too far, I do not rule out intervention.’

The French president said that his country should help more, supply more equipment to Ukrainians, but if at some point ‘the Russians go too far, all Europeans should be ready to act to stop them’.

In his opinion, it is necessary to succeed in dissuading Russia from advancing further, as the rule of law and common European interests are at stake.

‘If we allow this (Russia's victory - ed.) to happen in Ukraine, it will be the right of the strongest. And we cannot be safe because this is happening 1500 km away from where we live,’ he said.