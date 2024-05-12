155 combat clashes took place at front last day. Most of all in Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk directions - General Staff

The Russian invaders are attacking the positions of the AFU in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhiv, Vremivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the AFU.

Attacks on Ukraine

The enemy launched 13 missiles and 118 air strikes, fired 120 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the north

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversk operational area, in the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of the city of Sumy.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk, Buhruvatka of the Kharkiv region. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Vilcha, Lyptsi, Lyman, Izbytske, Vesele, Petrivka, Kozacha Lopan, Synelnikove, Hlyboke, Shyroke, Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoehorivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdohlibove and Serhiivka settlements of the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebrianka forestry settlements of the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Vyiimka, Rozlovka of the Donetsk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Hryhorivka, Novy Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Kurdiumivka, Donetsk region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Toretsk direction. However, he carried out airstrikes in the areas of Severne and New York settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks in the areas of Semenivka, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevhenivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, and Netaylovo settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Karlivka, Mykolaivka, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Progres, Novohrodivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynivka, Solodke, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 10 times to break through the defense of our troops.

In the direction of Vremivka, our defenders repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Urozhaine, Staromayorske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

The situation in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region. He also carried out an airstrike in the area of the Storozheve settlement of the Donetsk region and Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to dislodge our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the day, with the support of aviation, he carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka, Kherson region.

Strikes at the enemy

Our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

According to detailed information, during the day, Air Defense Forces aviation and units of missile forces struck 3 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 artillery units, 2 radar stations, and 9 enemy personnel concentration areas.