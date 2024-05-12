Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression may continue in 2025. All that is needed now is support of partners - Deputy Commander of US Forces in Europe Basham

Despite the fact that Ukraine will receive a large amount of Western aid in the near future, the development of the situation on the battlefield may take a long time. Fighting is likely to continue in 2025.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the "Voice of America", this was stated by the deputy commander of the US forces in Europe, Lieutenant General Stephen Basham.

"I won't go into the operational details, but again, with more aid coming to Ukraine, Ukraine will continue to build defensive positions against Russia, they will continue to build their forces and increase their overall capabilities," says Basham.​

He emphasized that wherever the Russian army advances, it will certainly encounter obstacles, and Ukrainian forces will take advantage of the opportunity and push them out.

"But it is necessary to understand clearly - this will not happen quickly. It will take time and we will see it in 2024. We will see attempts by the Russians to attack, we will see Ukrainians who will continue to push them out. Of course, we want to achieve these conditions for the Ukrainians so that they can continue the fight in 2025," says the deputy commander of US forces in Europe.

Analyzing short-term possible developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, Basham notes that Russia may try to attack more aggressively, trying to take advantage of better weather. At the same time, the front line will continue to move.

"For those who talk about a static line - there is no such thing as a static line in this conflict. The front line is moving, there are territorial successes of Russia, there are territorial successes of Ukraine. Ukraine has the opportunity to build up its defense and then retaliate against Russia. Russia has the ability to do the same," Basham emphasized.

What does Ukraine need most now?

The deputy commander of the US forces in Europe once again emphasized that now Ukraine most needs the continuous support of the West

"Ukrainians are defending their country. All they're asking for is unwavering, consistent, permanent support. I think that's what they're getting now. We just have to stick to that course," Basham emphasized.

He emphasized the critical importance of help from partners for the ability to defend the country and emphasized that, in particular, thanks to this help, Ukraine is still fighting on the 806th day of the war.

"Aid to Ukraine was provided by more than 50 countries and this, together with the attention of other countries, demonstrates that Ukraine has significantly more people [ready to defend the country]. We must continue this flow of aid to give Ukrainians the best opportunities to face the challenges that Russia is creating from all sides," Basham emphasized.

