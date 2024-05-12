Situation at front remains tense. Hot battles continue in four directions, enemy does not stop trying to seize the city of Chasiv Yar - Syrskyi

The units of the Defense Forces are fighting fierce defensive battles, the attempts of the Russian invaders to break through the defenses have been stopped. This week, the situation in Kharkiv Oblast has significantly worsened.

As Censor.NET informs, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, announced this on his Facebook page.

"Our intelligence, artillery, units of unmanned systems are working. We know the plans of the enemy and react flexibly to all his actions. All necessary measures are taken to strengthen the defense and decisions are made quickly, including personnel," the post says.

In Kharkiv Oblast, fighting continues in the border areas along the state border with the Russian Federation. The situation remains difficult, the Ukrainian defenders are doing everything to hold defensive lines and positions, inflict damage on the enemy.

"In the Kupiansk, Siversk, Lymansk, Pokrovsk directions, fierce battles are ongoing, the situation is changing very dynamically. In some areas, the enemy has partial success, in others, the Defense Forces are pushing the enemy out and improving their tactical position," Sirskyi said.

According to him, in the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian army does not stop trying to capture the city of Chasiv Yar.

Read more: Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyy on situation at front: Heavy fighting along entire line

"The enemy is continuing offensive actions east of the city. He is unsuccessfully trying to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area," added the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky noted that despite the difficult situation at the front, units are being rotated to rest servicemen and restore the brigades' combat effectiveness.

It will be recalled that the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, reported that the occupiers had created two bridgeheads in the Kharkiv region. In two days, the enemy captured about 100 square kilometers of the border strip along the border