Russian Ministry of Defence claims that collapse of entrance in Belgorod was caused by Russian air defence

Russia’s Ministry of Defence claims that the collapse of an entranceway in a 10-storey building in Belgorod was caused by their air defence system.

This is stated in a statement by the Russian ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The Ministry of Defence of the aggressor country accused Ukraine of allegedly shelling the city of Belgorod with the Tochka-U missile system and the Vilkha and RM-70 Vampire MLRS. The Islamic State claims that its air defence system allegedly destroyed six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire MLRS missiles, and two Vilkha MLRS missiles.

‘Fragments of one of the Tochka-U missiles damaged a residential building in the city of Belgorod,’ the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Collapse of an entrance in Belgorod

On Sunday, 12 May, an entire staircase of a 10-storey residential building collapsed in Belgorod, Russia. At least 7 people were reported dead. Social media reported that a Russian bomb fell on the building.

Read more: Russia uses DPRK weapons produced in 1970s against Ukraine - South Korean intelligence