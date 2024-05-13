Video of hit to house in Belgorod shows that it was either Russian bomb or air defence missile - Butusov

Footage of a hit to a residential building

This was stated by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yurii Butusov on his Facebook page

"The destruction of a residential building in Belgorod was captured on video cameras, which makes it clear that these are not Ukrainian missiles or shells. The video of the hit from the territory of the Russian Federation tells us that it was either a Russian bomb or an air defence missile.

Russian aircraft had already dropped a bomb on Belgorod, but it hit a road. Many Russian bombs fell on Russian territory because of the poor quality of the equipment.

Similarly, Russian anti-aircraft missiles have fallen on Russian towns and villages many times, as Russian air defence is deployed right in the population centres.

The Russian authorities are killing not only Ukrainians, they do not hesitate to kill their own," Butusov said.

As reported, on the evening of 11 May, explosions occurred in the Russian city of Belgorod and the Belgorod district, and fires broke out in the city. On 12 May, it became known that an entrance to a residential building in Belgorod, Russia, had collapsed, with 5 people reported dead. Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the collapse of the entrance in Belgorod was caused by Russian air defence.