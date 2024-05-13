Russia recruits citizens from at least 21 countries for war against Ukraine - Forbes. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia is actively recruiting citizens of other countries to fight against Ukraine. The list of countries from which Russia recruits mercenaries includes at least 21 countries.

This is reported by Forbes, Censor.NET reports.

According to the newspaper, the aggressor country has recently hired and sent at least 35 Indian citizens to the war. The Russian army has also been joined by mercenaries from Cuba, Serbia and African countries.

It is noted that Russia recruits mainly vulnerable groups of people, including students and migrants. For this purpose, Russians use a database of foreigners created on the basis of online resources of free consultations for Russian labour migrants.

The publication writes that in early 2024, Nepal suspended issuing work permits to its citizens in Russia and Ukraine after at least 10 Nepalese were killed at the front. It is noted that about 200 citizens of this Himalayan country serve in the ruscist's army. Almost 100 more are missing, according to local authorities.

In addition, the Nepalese government has officially asked Russia not to recruit its citizens, as well as to return home those who were sent to the front and pay compensation to the dead.

Earlier, the "Atesh" guerrilla movement reported that Russia is using mercenaries from African countries in its offensive against the Kharkiv region. The Russians send them to the front line, knowing that most of them will not return from the assaults.

