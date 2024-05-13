New record of Armed Forces of Ukraine: 1,740 occupants were eliminated in day. Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 484,030 people, 7485 tanks, 12487 artillery systems, and 14,417 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 484,030 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.05.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 484030 (+1740) people,

tanks ‒ 7485 (+31) units,

combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14417 (+42) units,

artillery systems – 12487 (+15) units,

MLRS – 1070 (+4) units,

air defense systems ‒ 797 (+0) units,

aircraft – 350 (+0) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9936 (+26),

cruise missiles ‒ 2197 (+3),

ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16878 (+59) units,

special equipment ‒ 2048 (+6)

