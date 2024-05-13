Over 830 combat engagements in frontline over week, enemy continues to focus main efforts in 10 sectors - General Staff

Russia continues to focus its main efforts on the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siverskyi directions in Donetsk region, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivsk, Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, where heavy fighting continues.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesman for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a telethon.

"In total, over 830 combat engagements took place in the week up to Sunday evening. Over the past week, the enemy launched 95 missile and over 580 air strikes, fired over 710 times from multiple rocket launchers at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure," he said.

He also stressed that despite numerous losses of personnel, weapons and equipment, the invaders are trying to force Ukrainian troops out of their positions, but are being adequately repelled.

Hostilities in the East

"In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy crossed the border last week and by Sunday evening had carried out 31 attacks in the areas of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pylna, Vovchansk and Bohruvatka in Kharkiv region. The enemy is making tactical gains. The situation remains difficult and is changing dynamically. Measures are planned to destroy the enemy that has intervened in our defence," said Likhoviy.

The Russians also conducted offensive actions in the Kupyansk sector, near the towns of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivske, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region, as well as Stelmakhivka and Andriivka in Luhansk region. Almost 100 enemy attacks were repelled in this area over the past week.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 67 Russian attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske, in the Serebryansky forestry of Luhansk region, as well as in the areas of Terny and Yampolivka in Donetsk region.

"In the Siverskyi sector in the Donetsk region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 81 attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, as well as Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. In the Kramatorsk sector, our troops repelled 87 attacks by the Muscovites in the areas of Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy was trying to improve its tactical position," said Lykhoviy.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 215 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Yasnobrodivka, Semenivka, Umanske, Netailove and Nevelske over the past week.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defences 41 times.

In the Vremivsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 93 attacks in the areas of Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, Russia attacked Ukrainian positions 27 times in the area of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, over the past week.

"In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to push our units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnieper River. Over the past week, it made 18 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops near Krynky in Kherson region," noted the spokesman.

